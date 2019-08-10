Korey Jarvis scores freestyle wrestling bronze at Pan Am Games

LIMA, Peru — Canadian freestyle wrestler Korey Jarvis won a bronze medal on Saturday, defeating Peru's Andreus Gunning by a 7-0 decision at the Pan American Games.

Jarvis started off his tournament with an 11-0 quarter-final victory by technical superiority over Puerto Rico's Marcos Santos. The Canadian then dropped his semifinal match by the same score to American Nicholas Gwiazdowski, sending Jarvis to the bronze-medal match against Gunning.

It's his second career Pan Am medal in the 125kg freestyle division, after taking silver in Toronto in 2015.

But the aim here for the 32-year-old from Elliot Lake, Ont., was always to build his momentum toward world championships, and book his place at the Olympics.

"The ultimate goal is to get a medal at the Olympic Games," he says. "That's what I'm training for, to get a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games."

More to come.