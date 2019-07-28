Canada's rugby 7s teams take gold, silver at Pan Am Games

LIMA, Peru — Canada's rugby sevens teams are taking home medals from the 2019 Pan Am Games, but only one team was able to defend the title they won on home soil at Toronto 2015.

Canada beat the U.S. 24-10 in the women's final, thanks to a hat-trick of tries from Toronto's Asia Hogan-Rochester, while Breanne Nicholas of Bienheim, Ont., added another and two conversions.

Toronto's Josiah Morra started the Canadian men off with a 5-0 lead in their gold-medal match but Argentina roared back with 21 unanswered first-half points on the way to a 33-10 victory.

Both squads that took to the pitch on an overcast day in Villa Maria de Triunfo looked quite a bit different than their 2015 counterparts. Only two women — Kayla Moleschi and Sara Kajulvee — and four men — Harry Jones, Nathan Hirayama, Sean Duke and Admir Cejvanovic — were back on the roster to defend their respective titles.

