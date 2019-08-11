Canada tops podium to pin down Olympic berth in men's recurve archery

Canada's archery team defeated Chile 5-4 in the men's team recurve final Sunday at the Pan American Games, while Canada also earned a men's individual recurve quota spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when Crispin Duenas advanced to the final.

Ottawa's Eric Peters, Toronto's Duenas and Brian Maxwell of Abbotsford, B.C., won the team event in a shoot-off after the match was tied 2-2 after four rounds. Canada led 4-0 after the first two rounds before Chile came back to tie over the next two.

The United States defeated Mexico 5-3 in the bronze-medal match.

Later Sunday, Duenas defeated Peters 6-2 in a men's individual recurve semifinal to advance the gold-medal showdown and assure Canada of an individual men's recurve spot in Tokyo.

The American team of Brady Ellison and Casey Kaufhold won the mixed recurve gold Sunday, which earned the U.S., one men's and one women's quota spot. But because Ellison had already secured a men's individual recurve quota spot for the U.S., at the 2019 world championships, the spot was reallocated to the men's final to give the event two Olympic berths.

WATCH | Canadian archers book spot in Tokyo:

The Canadian team of Eric Lingfeng Peters, Crispin Duenas and Brian Maxwell won men's archery team gold at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru. 0:20

The Canadian team of Duenas and Stephanie Barrett of Newmarket, Ont., was defeated 5-3 by Mexico in the mixed recurve bronze-medal match.

Meanwhile, gymnast Ellie Black of Halifax was named Canada's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony. Black won two gold, two silver and one bronze in Lima to become Canada's most decorated Pan Am gymnast with 10 career medals.

Race Walk

Mathieu Bilodeau of Quebec City did not finish the 50-kilometre event. Only five of the 14 entrants crossed the finish line.

Judo

Mina Coulombe of Baie-Comeau, Que., was defeated by Costa Rica's Diana Brenes in the women's 78-kilogram 1/8 final. Marc Deschenes of Laval, Que., fell to Jose Nova of the Dominican Republic in the men's 100kg 1/8 final.