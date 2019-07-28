Women kayakers win Canada's 1st Pan Am Games gold medal

Canada's women's K4 500-metre canoeing team brought home the country's first gold medal of the Pan American Games on Sunday.

The team of Alanna Braylougheed, Alexa Kaien Irvin, Andreanne Langlois and Anna Negulic finished in one minute 34.316 seconds.

Langlois says that typically, her team debriefs after a race and points out areas for improvement.

This time, she says, there's nothing to critique — it was perfect.

Mexico took silver 0.33 seconds behind the Canadians and Argentina was third 1.29 seconds back of the winners.

The Canadian men finished just off the podium in the same event, 1.765 seconds back of the gold medallists from Argentina.

Cuba was second and Mexico took bronze, just 0.765 second ahead of Canada's Dominik Crete, Eric Ellery, Marshall Hughes and Jarret Kenke.