Canadian beach volleyball teams sweep Nicaragua as Pan Am Games begin

Canada won a pair of beach volleyball games and lost a handball contest as the 2019 Pan American Games opened with a limited schedule on Wednesday.

In women's beach volleyball competition, Amanda Harnett of Burlington, Ont., and Marie-Christine Lapointe of St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que., defeated Swan Mendoza and Lolette Rodriguez of Nicaragua 2-1 (21-17, 14-21, 15-9).

In men's Pool D play, Aaron Nusbaum of Aurora, Ont., and Mike Plantinga of Langley, B.C., beat Ruben Mora and Dany Lopez of Nicaragua 2-0 (22-20, 30-28).

In women's handball, Canada lost 23-9 to Puerto Rico.

Emily Routhier of Marbleton, Que., Haven Wong of Edmonton and Alexandra Pivin of Drummondville, Que., had two goals apiece for Edmonton.

The opening ceremony is Friday with the first full day of competition slated for Saturday.