Canadian beach volleyball teams sweep Nicaragua as Pan Am Games begin
Canada loses in women's handball to Puerto Rico
Canada won a pair of beach volleyball games and lost a handball contest as the 2019 Pan American Games opened with a limited schedule on Wednesday.
In women's beach volleyball competition, Amanda Harnett of Burlington, Ont., and Marie-Christine Lapointe of St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que., defeated Swan Mendoza and Lolette Rodriguez of Nicaragua 2-1 (21-17, 14-21, 15-9).
In men's Pool D play, Aaron Nusbaum of Aurora, Ont., and Mike Plantinga of Langley, B.C., beat Ruben Mora and Dany Lopez of Nicaragua 2-0 (22-20, 30-28).
In women's handball, Canada lost 23-9 to Puerto Rico.
Emily Routhier of Marbleton, Que., Haven Wong of Edmonton and Alexandra Pivin of Drummondville, Que., had two goals apiece for Edmonton.
The opening ceremony is Friday with the first full day of competition slated for Saturday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.