Canada adds pair of gold medals in canoe sprint at Pan Am Games

Canada increased its Pan Am Games gold-medal haul to six with a pair of victories in canoe sprint on Tuesday in Lima, Peru.

In the women's kayak pairs (K2) 500-metre final, Canadian duo Andreanne Langlois and Alanna Bray-Lougheed raced to victory in one minute 45.484 seconds. Argentina snagged silver over a second behind Canada, with Mexico finishing third (1:47.472).

Langlois, 26, also took silver in the individual K1 200 event at 43.406 seconds. Langlois narrowly held off Mexico's Beatriz Briones by three hundredths of a second to land second on the podium as Argentinian Sabrina Ameghino won gold.

Langlois competed in a pair of canoe sprint events at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but did not win a medal.

What’s happening in Huacho, location of the Canoe/kayak competition? With 8 medals so far and 3 finals to go, there’s lots of reasons to dance! <a href="https://twitter.com/CanoeKayakCAN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanoeKayakCAN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/lL95jTlcSL">pic.twitter.com/lL95jTlcSL</a> —@dvandor

On the men's side, Canada's Dominik Crete dominated the K1 200 final and took gold at 35.456 seconds.

Crete's time was almost half a tick faster than silver medallist Cesar Du Cesare of Ecuador. Argentina's Ruben Rezola won bronze.

"I've only been paddling since 2015 so it's only my fourth year paddling. For sure it will help me to keep on focusing on Tokyo 2020," Crete said. "Having won the continental gives us a good idea of how strong we are going to be next year."

Beach volleyball

Canada's Aaron Nusbaum and Mike Plantinga fell just short of a medal in beach volleyball. The duo lost in straight sets (17-21, 18-21) to Argentina in the bronze-medal match.

"We need to improve on our consistency. We started off the second set really well, got a bit lost on the way and had our chances in the end, but just didn't finish," said Nusbaum. "They played a good game at the end there."

Nusbaum and Plantinga fell to Chile in the semis.

The women's team of Amanda Harnett (Burlington, Ont.) and Marie-Christine Lapointe (Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.) finished ninth overall in Lima.