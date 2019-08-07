Canada scores bronze in Pan Am track cycling

Laurie Jussaume earned a bronze medal in the women's individual road cycling time trial Wednesday at the Pan American Games.

Jussaume of Contrecoeur, Que., finished third with a time of 23 minutes 27,15 seconds, behind American Chloe Dygert (23:36.51) and Teniel Campbell of Trinidad and Tobago (24:50.24).

Miriam Brouwer of Cambridge, Ont., was fifth.

"My plan was to conserve a little bit on the way there, get to the turn around and still have some energy to hit the little hill on the way back pretty hard and then just empty myself for the last three kilometres after the hill," Jussaume said of her strategy. "I think I managed my energy pretty well."

Jussaume's track teammates were there to cheer her on Wednesday.

"They hugged me after the finish. They're all here, so we're celebrating all together," Jussaume said. "It's really fun because every time one of us wins, it's like we all win. It's a great feeling."

Bronze in table tennis

Toronto's Eugene Wang picked up a bronze medal in men's singles competition after losing a semifinal match 4-2 to Brazil's Hugo Calderano.

Women's basketball team evens record in prelims

Canada's women's team evened its preliminary-round record at 1-1 after defeating Paraguay 90-64. Toronto's Samantha Hill led Canada with 14 points, including hitting three of her four three-point attempts. Canada's final preliminary-round game is Thursday against Puerto Rico.

Tokyo bound

The Canadian foursome of Erynn Ballard of Tottenham, Ont., Lisa Carlsen of Okotoks, Alta., Mario Deslauriers of Bromont, Que., and Nicole Walker of Aurora, Ont., finished fourth in the team jumping event behind Brazil, Mexico and the United States.

While the result wasn't enough to get on the podium, it did qualify Canada for a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Ballard, Deslauriers and Walker also qualified for Friday's final rounds in singles jumping.

Podium finish in fencing

Shaul Gordon of Richmond, B.C., ended up with a bronze in men's individual sabre when he narrowly lost his semifinal match 15-14 to Daryl Homer of the United States.

"Unfortunately my last touch, I think it was the right idea. Just the execution was not so good," Gordon said. "So right now not too happy, but overall, I'm happy with my result. Last Pan Am Games I finished in the top eight, this is top four so it's already an improvement and I can take a lot of this."