Canadian women's softball team falls short against Americans at Pan Ams

The Canadian women's softball team lost 6-1 to the United States in a battle of world powers on Tuesday at the Pan American Games.

It was a rematch of the 2015 Pan Am final, won by Canada in Ajax, Ont.

The U.S. (3-0 at the Pan Ams) won the world championship last year, with Canada (2-1) finishing third.

The Americans scored three runs in the third off Canada starter Danielle Lawrie of Langley, B.C., to take a 3-1 lead. Lawrie took the loss, giving up three runs on five hits in three innings.

Monica Abbott went the distance for the Americans, giving up just one run on two hits in seven innings. She struck out 12 and walked one.

Saskatoon's Jenny Gilbert accounted for Canada's lone run with a homer in the first inning.

Canada faces Peru on Wednesday.

The Pan Ams are not an Olympic qualifier in the sport. The Americas qualifier is in Surrey, B.C., beginning later this month.

Basketball

A young Canadian women's team opened its tournament with a 79-71 loss against Brazil.

Brazil broke open a tie game by outscoring Canada 19-12 in the third quarter.

Shaina Pellington of Pickering, Ont., led Canada with 21 points, while Ruth Hamblin of Houston, B.C., had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Water Polo

Canada notched wins in women's and men's action.

The Canadian women (3-0) beat Mexico 27-6, while the men topped Cuba 20-11.

Emma Wright of Lindsay, Ont., led Canada with five goals, while Nicolas Constantin-Bicari of Repentigny, Que., scored a game-high six goals for the men (2-1).