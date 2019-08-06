Canadian diver Jennifer Abel captures 2 gold medals at Pan Ams

Jennifer Abel captured two gold medals — women's three-metre springboard and the three-metre synchronized springboard alongside partner Francois Imbeau-Dulac at the Pan Am Games on Monday.

"I learned a lot to calm myself. I've been working very, very hard with my coach. I was prepared. I didn't want to miss, I had a lot of pressure. But I took one dive at a time and I was focusing on what I was doing now and I was not thinking about the future," said Abel.

Softball

Sara Groenewegen pitched a perfect game to lead the Canadian women's softball team to an 8-0 win over Venezuela.

The native of White Rock, B.C., struck out 10 in five innings as Canada improved to 2-0 at the tournament.

"I had no idea honestly. When you're in the zone, you're in the zone," said Groenewegen. "Someone could say something and I would be in a completely different world."

Larissa Franklin of Maple Ridge, B.C., drove in three runs for Canada.

Canada faces the reigning world champion Americans on Tuesday.

Sara Angeline Groenewegen, right, is congratulated by teammates after throwing a perfect game against Venezuela. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Trampoline

Canada had a strong day on the trampoline, taking gold in both men's and women's competition.

Samantha Smith followed in the footsteps of those before her by capturing gold.

Smith follows Karen Cockburn and Rosie MacLennan, who combined to win the previous three titles.

"I had big shoes to fill. It feels really good. I have had the pleasure to train with the other two Pan American champions so I am happy to be able to put out a big performance as well," said Smith.

And Jeremy Chartier beat out American rivals Jeffrey Gluckstein and Ruben Padilla for the top spot on the podium.

"I was pretty nervous. I am not going to lie, those are not the best trampolines I have ever jumped on. But I think everyone had a solid routine. It was a really tight competition," said Chartier.

Water Polo

The Canadian women's water polo team improved to 2-0 with a 28-2 win over Peru.

Axelle Crevier of Montreal and Emma Wright of Lindsay, Ont., led Canada with five goals apiece.

Monika Eggens, Shae Fournier, Hayley McKelvey and Kyra Christmas each had three goals for Canada.

The Pan Am water polo tournament serves as an Olympic qualifier. The men's and women's winners both advance to Tokyo 2020.

The Canadian women return to action against Mexico on Tuesday, wrapping up preliminary-round play.

Canada won silver at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto.

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Canada's Natalie Garcia won a silver medal in the clubs discipline.

Americans Camilla Feeley and Evita Griskenas took gold and bronze, respectively.

"I am so beyond excited and so happy," said Garcia. "I'm happy that I was able to do this for Canada, and I know that I worked really hard for this."

Garcia, from Mississauga, Ont., was second in the clubs at this year's Canadian championships. She took gold in the discipline at last year's Junior Pan American Championships.

Canada's Natalie Garcia won silver at the Pan Am Games on Monday with her rhythmic gymnastics club routine. (Hector Vivas/Lima2019)

Fencing

Jessica Guo fenced like a veteran, winning silver in her first appearance at a senior-level multi-sport Games. She went unbeaten in the women's foil competition until finally dropping a 15-10 decision to American Lee Kiefer in the gold-medal bout.

Not bad for someone who turned 14 just two months ago.

"I feel like the whole day I wasn't really thinking about, 'Oh, I have to get a medal,' Guo said. "I was just into my bout. I was focusing on one hit every single time."

Canada's Jessica Guo, right, congratulates USA's Lee Kiefer for winning fencing gold at the Pan Am Games on Monday. Kiefer defeated Guo 15-10 in the final. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press )

Racquetball

Two Canadians were knocked out in the men's singles quarter-finals.

Coby Iwaasa of Lethbridge, Alta., lost 2-0 (15-14, 15-13) to Mexico's Alvaro Beltran.

Meanwhile, Samuel Murray of Baie-Comeau, Que., fell 2-0 (15-7, 15-10) to Rodrigo Montoya of Mexico.