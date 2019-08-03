Canada's Kelsey Mitchell sets Pan Am cycling record to book quarter-final spot
Sherwood Park, Alta., native sets new mark of 10.89 seconds in 200m sprint
Canada's Kelsey Mitchell set a Pan American Games record while qualifying for the cycling track women's sprint on Saturday.
Mitchell, of Sherwood Park, Alta., completed the qualifying for the 200-metre race in 10.89 seconds, topping the field and beating the previous Pan Am record time of 10.992 set by Canadian Monique Sullivan at the 2015 event in Toronto.
Mitchell also edged Ecuador's Genesis Lozano Tarira in the head-to-head format in the 1/8th final to advance to the quarter-finals.
Amelia Walsh of Ayr, Ont., also advanced to the quarter-finals, edging Argentina's Joanne Rodriguez Hacohen.
Mitchell will face Rodriguez Hacohen in the quarter-final round later Saturday while Walsh goes up against Mexico's Luz Gaxiola Gonzalez.
Racquetball
Canada's Samuel Murray of Baie-Comeau, Que., defeated Argentina's Fernando Kurzbard 2-0 in men's preliminary-round action. Coby Iwaasa of Lethbridge, Alta., beat Shalom Manzuri of Argentina 2-1. On the women's side, Montrela's Frederique Lambert lost 2-0 to American Rhona Rajsich. Jennifer Saunders of Thompson, Man., also fell 2-0 to Kelani Lawrence of the U.S.
Canoe/Kayak
Ottawa's Lois Betteridge qualified for the women's C1 semifinal while Liam Smedley of Dunrobin, Ont., earned a spot in the men's C1. Ottawa's Keenan Simpson qualified for the semis in the K1 while Olivia Norman, also from Ottawa, is through on the women's side.
Equestrian
In eventing, Canadians Jessica Phoenix, Karl Slezak, Colleen Loach and Dana Cooke qualified for the individual and team cross country categories. Both finals go Sunday.
