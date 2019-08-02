Puerto Rico hands Canada 1st loss in men's baseball at Pan Am Games
Canucks stumble in super round action despite late 4-run push in 8th inning
The Canadian men's baseball team suffered its first loss at the Pan American Games on Friday, falling 8-5 to Puerto Rico in super round action.
Canada (3-1) carried a win into the super round. Teams carry records against other teams to advance out of preliminary play into the super round.
Canadian starter Ryan Kellogg of Whitby, Ont., didn't get out of the fourth inning, surrendering three runs on five hits.
Puerto Rico starter Miguel Martinez gave up one run on five hits in six innings, helping his team improve to 4-0.
Michael Crouse of Port Moody, B.C., hit a solo home run for Canada.
Puerto Rico broke the game open with a four-run eighth. Canada responded with its own four-run frame in the bottom of the inning, but couldn't get any closer.
Canada faces Nicaragua on Saturday.
The medal games are Sunday.
