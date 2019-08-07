Skip to Main Content
Canadian equestrian jumping team make leap from Lima to Tokyo 2020

Canada’s equestrian jumping team may not be leaving with a Pan American Games medal, but they still accomplished their mission in Lima. The squad of Mario Deslauriers, Erynn Ballard, Lisa Carlsen and Nicole Walker finished fourth in the team event on Wednesday, sealing a berth for Canada in that event at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Team Canada's Erynn Ballard, riding Fellini S, competes in equestrian team jumping during the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru on Wednesday. Ballard helped Canada qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with two clean rides on Wednesday. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

