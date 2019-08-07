Canadian equestrian jumping team make leap from Lima to Tokyo 2020
Canada’s equestrian jumping team may not be leaving with a Pan American Games medal, but they still accomplished their mission in Lima. The squad of Mario Deslauriers, Erynn Ballard, Lisa Carlsen and Nicole Walker finished fourth in the team event on Wednesday, sealing a berth for Canada in that event at the 2020 Olympic Games.
The squad of Mario Deslauriers, Erynn Ballard, Lisa Carlsen, and Nicole Walker finished fourth in the team event on Wednesday, sealing a berth for Canada in that event at the 2020 Olympic Games.
