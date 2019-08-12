Bowler stripped of gold medal after failed doping test at Pan Am Games

Puerto Rican bowler Jean Perez Faure was stripped of his gold medal in doubles bowling on Sunday at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru. Perez Faure tested positive for chlorthalidone, a masking agent.

"The procedures used to take and analyze the samples are being carried out according to the Pan American Games anti-doping rules that were approved by the World Anti-Doping Agency," the Pan American Sports Organization said in a statement.

The positive test means Americans Jakob Butturff and Nick Pate were awarded the gold medals, while also moving up Colombia to silver and Mexico bumped to bronze.