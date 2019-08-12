A Canadian timeline of the 2019 Pan Am Games

The 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, officially opened on July 26 and closed 16 days later. Scroll through a Canadian timeline of athletic achievement, illustrated by images captured by photographer Carlos Osorio.

Day -2: Canadian flag raised at the Athletes' Village:

The ceremony's timing was interesting — it marked exactly one year until the Tokyo Olympics. With that in mind, the 477 Canadian athletes competing in Peru had two objectives: use the Pan Am Games as both a proving ground and a launching pad toward Tokyo 2020.

The Canadian delegation participates in a flag-raising ceremony. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Day -1: Gliding into Lima

The Pan American Games welcomed more than 6,700 athletes to Lima, and invited them to explore their beautiful neighbourhoods — including Miraflores, where you could get a bird's eye view by paragliding over its majestic coastline.

Para gliders above Lima near Letonia Park. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Day 0: The Opening Ceremony

Flag bearer Scott Tupper led the Canadian delegation into Estadio Nacional, marking the start of the biggest sporting event ever held in Peru.

Canada's Scott Tupper. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

The ceremony included a performance by Luis Fonsi and the lighting of the cauldron.

Luis Fonsi. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Day 1: Artistic gymnastics

Ellie Black and her Canadian teammates Shallon Olsen, Victoria Woo, Isabela Onyshko and Brooklyn Moors won silver in the team event. While this medal win is special, Black says she's more concerned about how Lima can help her and her team prepare for the upcoming world championships in Germany — where they can forge their path to the Olympics.

The Canadian women's artistic gymnastics team. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Day 2: Rugby sevens

Canada's rugby sevens teams both took home medals — the women won gold and the men scored silver — but the real takeaway is that the next generation of players are ready for big international events.

And that's good news with the Tokyo Olympics looming.

The Canadian women's rugby sevens team. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Day 3: Taekwondo

Canadian Ashley Kraayeveld lost her bronze-medal match to American Paige McPherson in the women's under-67kg semifinals of taekwondo.

Canada's Ashley Kraayeveld. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Day 4: Boxing

Tammara Thibeault lost her semifinal against Colombia's Jessica Caicedo, picking up a bronze medal in the process.

The 22-year-old middleweight from Montreal has proven before that she's on the rise, becoming the 2017 Canadian champion in her 75 kg weight class, and has won gold at the Continental Championships. But she says she wasn't in Lima to prove anything to anyone but herself and that she's determined to improve.

Canada's Tammara Thibeault (red) and Colombia's Jessica Caicedo. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Day 5: Artistic gymnastics

Canada's Brooklyn Moors, at her first Pan Am Games, won her first individual medal by taking gold in the women's floor exercise.

Canada's Brooklyn Moors. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Ellie Black took silver in the beam for her fifth medal of the Lima Games.

Canada's Ellie Black. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Day 6: Diving

There were no Olympic-sized rewards awaiting Caeli McKay and Meaghan Benfeito at the Pan Am Games.

Canada's Caeli McKay. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

That didn't mean the competition in Peru wasn't be any less special for both divers, who celebrated polar-opposite milestones by winning synchro gold together in McKay's first and Benfeito's last Pan Ams.

Canada's Meaghan Benfeito. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Day 7: Badminton

The Canadian badminton team romped in Lima, winning four gold medals and three silver medals on Day 7.

Canada's Brian Yang. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

That day featured all-Canadian finals in the women's individual and mixed doubles disciplines.

Canada's Nyl Yakura. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Day 8: Field hockey

Three wins down, three to go. That was the message after the Canadian men's field hockey team wrapped up their final preliminary match in the most crucial tournament of their Olympic cycle with a 14-1 win against the host Peruvians.

Canada's men's field hockey team battles Peru. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

The team got a scare after losing Gordon Johnston to an injury after he was struck in the face by a redirected shot. Johnson ended up returning to action later in the tournament, as the Canadians captured a silver medal.

Canada's Gordon Johnston (centre). (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Day 9: Water polo

Axelle Crevier and Shae Fournier each had four goals, and goalkeeper Jessica Gaudreault stopped two penalty attempts to lift the Canadian women's water polo team to a 20-5 win over Cuba in their Pan Am tourney opener.

The first match in Lima also helped the team get acclimatized to the style of play at the Pan Am Games, which Gaudreault says is known to be quite aggressive.

Canada's Shae Fournier (right) and Cuba's Dianela Fria Tellez. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

The Canadian team won silver, and by doing so they booked the team's first appearance at an Olympic Games since 2004.

Canada's Joelle Bekhazi battles for the ball against Cuba's Madonna Chavez Pe–a. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Day 10: Softball

Canadian women's softball pitcher Sara Groenewegen threw a perfect game against Venezuela, in a mercy-shortened, 8-0 win in five innings. Groenewegen threw 10 strikeouts and didn't allow a single base-runner.

Canada's Sara Groenewegen. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

The team left Lima with silver medals but are focused on getting back to the Olympic Games for the first time since 2008 through a tournament at the end of the month in Surrey, B.C.

Day 11: Decathlon & 10,000m

Damian Warner, the 2015 Pan Am champion in decathlon had some Canadian company at this year's edition. Pierce LePage joined him at the top of the standings after Day 1, which had Warner excited.

"For the longest time, over the last however many years, I've been going to a lot of these competitions by myself as the only Canadian," he said. "Now, not only do we have another Canadian, we have a great Canadian decathlete and now we're one and two. I could see this happening at world championships and Olympics."

Canadians Pierce LePage (left) and Damian Warner. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Warner went on to defend his title, with LePage joining him on the podium in the bronze-medal position.

In the women's 10,000-metre final, Natasha Wodak set a new Pan Am record and teammate Rachel Cliff took the bronze.

Canada's Natasha Wodak (left) and Rachel Cliff. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Day 12: Team equestrian jumping

Canada's equestrian jumping team may not have left with a medal, but they still accomplished their mission in Lima.

The squad of Mario Deslauriers, Erynn Ballard, Lisa Carlsen, and Nicole Walker finished fourth in the team event, sealing a berth for Canada in that event at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Canada's Erynn Ballard, riding Fellini S. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Day 13: Fencing

The Canadian women's foil team took home a silver medal after falling to their American counterparts in the gold medal final.

Canada's Eleanor Harvey (left) battles Jacqueline Dubrovich of the U.S. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Day 14: Shotput

Canadian shotput star Brittany Crew said she felt a bump in distance coming, calling it "a ticking time bomb." That blast finally went off in Lima, when she registered a new Canadian record of 19.07 metres and earned a silver medal.

Canada's Brittany Crew. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Day 15: Wrestling

Canada finished the wrestling tournament with six medals.

Canada's Jevon Balfour (top). (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Korey Jarvis and Jevon Balfour both won bronze medals in their respective weight classes.

Canada's Korey Jarvis. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Day 16: The Closing Ceremony

Ellie Black was selected as Canada's flag-bearer after winning five medals in Lima. The Canadian delegation had the third-most overall medals (152), including 35 gold.