Ice dancers Virtue, Moir among 114 Order of Canada inductees
Olympic medallist Mark Tewksbury also honoured
Figure skating stars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are among 114 athletes, artists, scholars and community leaders named to the Order of Canada on Friday.
Gov. Gen. Julie Payette's office announced the new honourees this morning.
Olympic swimmer Mark Tewksbury is also being honoured. The Calgary native captured silver at the 1988 Games in Seoul and hauled in gold and bronze at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992.
Moir and Virtue catapulted to national stardom with their gold-medal performances at the Winter Olympics in 2018.
They're being honoured for their athletic excellence and for inspiring a new generation of figure skaters.
The Order of Canada is one of the country's highest civilian honours.
Others in the group include Indigenous writer Thomas King, winemaker John Peller, dancer and choreographer Elizabeth Langley, geriatrician Roger Wong, Cree elder Doreen Spence and ex-politicians Bill Graham and Allan Rock.
With files from CBC Sports
