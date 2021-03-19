Athletes named to Canada's Summer Olympic Games team
An up-to-date list of Canadians who've qualified for the Olympics in their respective sports.
The Tokyo Games are scheduled to begin on Friday, July 23
Athletics
- Trevor Hofbauer — Burnaby, B.C. (men's marathon)
- Dayna Pidhoresky — Vancouver (women's marathon)
- Evan Dunfee — Richmond, B.C. (men's 50km race walk)
Beach Volleyball
- Sarah Pavan — Kitchener, Ont.
- Melissa Humana-Paredes — Toronto
Canoe/Kayak
- Cameron Smedley (slalom) — Dunrobin, Ont. (men's C-1)
- Michael Tayler (slalom) — Ottawa (men's K-1)
- Florence Maheu (slalom) — Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que. (women's K-1)
- Katie Vincent (sprint) — Halifax (women's C-1 200m)
- Alanna Bray-Lougheed (sprint) — Oakville, Ont. (women's K-4 500m)
- Andréanne Langlois (sprint) — Trois-Rivières, Que. (women's K-4 500m)
- Michelle Russell (Sprint) — Fall River, N.S. (women's K-4 500m)
- Madeline Schmidt (Sprint) — Ottawa (women's K-4 500m)
Cycling
- Hugo Houle (road) — Sainte-Perpétue, Que. (men's road race + time trial)
- Mike Woods (road) — Ottawa (men's road race)
- Karol-Ann Canuel (road) — Amos, Que. (women's road race + time trial)
- Leah Kirchmann (road) — Winnipeg (women's road race + time trial)
- Vincent De Haître (track) — Cumberland, Ont. (men's team pursuit)
- Michael Foley (track) — Milton, Ont. (men's team pursuit + madison)
- Derek Gee (track) — Osgoode, Ont. (men's team pursuit + madison)
- Jay Lamoureux (track) — Victoria, B.C. (men's team pursuit)
- Hugo Barrette (track) — Îles de la Madeleine, Que. (men's sprint + keirin)
- Nick Wammes (track) — Bothwell, Ont. (men's sprint + keirin)
- Allison Beveridge (track) — Calgary (women's pursuit + omnium)
- Ariane Bonhomme (track) — Gatineau, Que. (women's pursuit)
- Jasmin (Glaesser) Duehring (track) — Coquitlam, B.C. (women's pursuit)
- Annie Foreman-Mackey (track) — Kingston, Ont. (women's pursuit)
- Georgia Simmerling (track) — West Vancouver, B.C. (women's pursuit)
- Lauriane Genest (track) — Lévis, Que. (women's sprint + keirin)
- Kelsey Mitchell (track) — Sherwood Park, Alta. (women's sprint + keirin)
Diving
- Jennifer Abel — Laval, Que. (women's 3m synchronized springboard)
- Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu — Saint-Constant, Que. (women's 3m synchronized springboard)
Gymnastics
- René Cournoyer (artistic) — Repentigny, Que. (women's individual all-around)
Sailing
- Tom Ramshaw — Toronto (men's finn)
- Sarah Douglas — Burlington, Ont. (women's laser radial)
- Jacob Saunders — Chester, N.S. (men's 470)
- Oliver Bone — Montreal (men's 470)
- Nikola Girke — West Vancouver, B.C. (women's RS:X)
- William Jones — Jerseyville, Ont. (men's 49er)
- Evan DePaul — Burlington, Ont. (men's 49er)
- Alexandra ten Hove — Kingston, Ont. (women's 49erFX)
- Mariah Millen — Toronto (women's 49erFX)
Shooting
- Lynda Kiejko — Calgary (women's 10m air pistol)
Sport Climbing
- Sean McColl — North Vancouver, B.C. (men's combined)
- Alannah Yip — North Vancouver, B.C. (women's combined)
Swimming
- Kylie Masse — LaSalle, Ont. (women's 100m backstroke + 200m backstroke)
- Margaret Mac Neil — London, Ont. (women's 100m butterfly)
- Taylor Ruck — Kelowna, B.C. (Women's 100m Freestyle)
- Sydney Pickrem — Clearwater, Fla./Halifax, N.S. (women's 200m breaststroke + 200m individual medley + 400m individual medley)
- Penny Oleksiak — Toronto (women's 200m freestyle)
- Markus Thormeyer — Delta, B.C. (men's 200m backstroke)
Table Tennis
- Mo Zhang — Richmond, B.C. (women's singles + mixed doubles)
- Jeremy Hazin — Richmond Hill, Ont. (men's singles)
- Eugene Wang — Ottawa (mixed doubles)
Taekwondo
- Skylar Park — Winnipeg (women's -57 kg)
Wrestling
- Danielle Lappage — Olds, Alta. (women's 68 kg)
- Erica Wiebe — Stittsville, Ont. (women's 76 kg)
- Jordan Steen — Tecumseh, Ont. (men's 97 kg)
- Amarveer Dhesi —Surrey, B.C. (men's 125 kg)
