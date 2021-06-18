Tokyo 2020 chief wants to explore possibility of holding Games with spectators
Tokyo Olympics 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said that she accepts it would be better to have no spectators to lessen the risk of coronavirus infections, following a report from a top coronavirus expert. But she also says organizers would continue to explore ways to hold the Games safely with spectators.
Top coronavirus expert's report says no spectators is the least risky option
Tokyo Olympics 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said that she accepts it would be better to have no spectators to lessen the risk of coronavirus infections, following a report from a top coronavirus expert.
However, she also said that the organizers would continue to explore ways to hold the Games safely with spectators, given that other sports events have successfully done so.
She was speaking at a news conference on Friday evening following internal discussions over spectator numbers based on the expert's report, which said no spectators was the least risky option.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?