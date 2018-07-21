Skip to Main Content
Putin says Russia could bid for Summer Olympics

Road To The Olympic Games

Putin says Russia could bid for Summer Olympics

After hosting the World Cup, President Vladimir Putin says the country could bid for a future Summer Olympics.

Earliest Games nation could host would be 2032

The Associated Press ·
Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country could bid for a future Summer Olympics. Russia has not hosted a Summer Olympics since 1980. The next Games available to them would be the 2032 Games. (Grigory Dukor/EPA-EFE)

After hosting the World Cup, President Vladimir Putin says the country could bid for a future Summer Olympics.

Asked about hosting a Summer Olympics in Russia for the first time since 1980, Putin says feasibility studies need to be conducted "but obviously we will organize major international competitions here," in comments reported by state news agency RIA Novosti.

Russia held the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi but its legacy was tainted by allegations of widespread doping which led to Russian athletes being forced to compete as neutrals at this year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The next summer games Russia could host would be in 2032, because Tokyo, Paris and Los Angeles are already confirmed as hosting the 2020, 2024 and 2028 editions respectively.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us