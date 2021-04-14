No flag allowed, but Russian colours plastered on uniforms for Tokyo Olympics
Russian Olympic Committee logo printed on red, white and blue outfits
The Russian flag is barred from the Olympics in a doping dispute. You wouldn't know it to look at the Russian uniforms.
The International Olympic Committee told The Associated Press that Russian athletes in Tokyo will be allowed to wear a range of uniforms in national colours unveiled by models in a runway show in Moscow on Wednesday.
That unveiling show included polo shirts and jackets with white shoulders above thick bands of blue and red — the colours of the Russian flag, in the same order.
The logo on the uniforms is that of the ROC, not the national coat of arms. That's because of a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling from December which barred Russia's name, flag, anthem and other national symbols in a package of sanctions over what it deemed Russia's failure to turn over accurate data from the Moscow drug-testing laboratory. The team in Tokyo will be officially known not as "Russia," but as "ROC", for Russian Olympic Committee.
Russian athletes had similar limits on their uniforms and symbols at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, when the team was known as "Olympic Athlete from Russia." The rules for those Olympics specified no more than two of the three colours from the Russian flag could be used together on uniforms, a restriction which no longer applies.
For one new Russian Olympian, it all takes some getting used to.
"I remain an athlete from Russia," climbing athlete Yulia Kaplina said. Her sport makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo. "Of course it's a shame that we don't have our national flag or emblem [on the uniforms], but they're in my heart."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?