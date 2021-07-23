No longer lost in translation thanks to handy phone app

The Japanese army of volunteers tasked with helping Olympic visitors are unfailingly polite and always eager to attend to every inquiry or problem.

But for the most part, a language barrier exists. Beyond a quick "arigato" or "konnichiwa" — I find myself quickly playing charades or looking like a bad mime trying to explain what I mean.

This morning, a huddle of employees quickly formed in my trusty hotel lobby 7-11 after I asked for some ketchup.

Later in the day, when I got off the bus at the wrong entrance to my hotel, I asked a volunteer for directions. He didn't understand exactly what I was asking but he quickly pulled out his phone and asked me to repeat my question. It was instantly translated to Japanese and I had my answer.

I had to have this app as it's unlikely I will become fluent or even competent in Japanese during my three weeks here.

I asked him again to pull out his phone and I asked "what's the name of that app?" It translated the first two times into "I would love to chat" (which I wouldn't have minded), but it eventually worked out.

It will come in handy on my trip and replaces frantic hand gestures or simply asking a question more loudly. Maybe I will also learn a few new phrases along the way.

Konbanwa from Japan,

Jamie