Feds approve national quarantine exemption for Canada's Olympians
Athletes must test negative, restricted to training facilities and place of living
The federal government has approved a travel exemption for Canada's Olympic hopefuls that will allow them to train on home soil without undergoing a 14-day quarantine after returning to the country.
Minister of Immigration Marco Mendicino issued a statement Friday saying the government issued the exemption after reviewing a plan to create modified quarantine training bubbles for the athletes put forward by the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees and Own the Podium.
Athletes and staff will still need to stay at a government-authorized hotel when they return to Canada, but once they receive a negative result, they'll be able to join one of four modified quarantine bubbles in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary or Victoria.
In the bubble, they'll be restricted to their accommodation and training facilities, and won't be able to interact with the public.
Please see my statement on a modified quarantine Training Bubble for our Olympic athletes 👇 <a href="https://t.co/Mi5CWpLups">pic.twitter.com/Mi5CWpLups</a>—@marcomendicino
Each bubble will have a "compliance officer" and athletes and staff will be tested for COVID-19 "at regular intervals" about every second day.
Earlier this month, the federal government issued a travel exemption for the NHL playoffs that allows teams to cross the border without a 14-day quarantine through the final two rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?