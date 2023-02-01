Latvia says it will consider boycott of Paris Olympics if Russians compete
First country outside of Ukraine to threaten participation over potential IOC decision
Latvia will consider boycotting next year's Paris Olympics if athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus are allowed to take part after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
While various governments in Europe, including Latvia, have condemned the International Olympic Committee's push to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete, and Ukraine has threatened to boycott the Games, the response from the national Olympic committees sending teams has been muted.
"If the Olympic Games took place now and Russian and Belarusian athletes were allowed to participate in Olympic Games, the Latvian team would not go to [this] competition," Latvian Olympic Committee president Zorzs Tikmers told Latvian public television on Monday, according to a statement provided by the LOC to the Associated Press on Tuesday.
Tikmers was himself a silver medallist in rowing for the Soviet Union at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, which numerous countries including the United States boycotted in protest after Soviet troops invaded Afghanistan.
Latvia, which borders Russia and regained its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, has been a strong supporter of Ukraine. Latvia is the defending Olympic champion in men's 3-on-3 basketball after beating the Russian team in the gold-medal game in Tokyo in 2021.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?