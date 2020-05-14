IOC says postponing Olympics could cost it up to $800 million US
Public authorities in Japan estimated to shoulder cost into billions of dollars
The IOC set aside $800 million US on Thursday for loans and payments arising from the pandemic that forced the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed.
It is still unclear how big the total postponement bill will be with Olympic organizers and public authorities in Japan facing extra costs estimated to run into billions of dollars.
"We anticipate that we will have to bear costs of up to $800 million for our part of the responsibilities for the organization of the games," International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said.
The loan program is being run with Switzerland's federal government, which announced aid Wednesday for Olympic sports federations based in the country. The IOC will put up half the money for those loans, and federal and state authorities provide 25 per cent each.
A detailed breakdown of how the remaining $650 million could be allocated will be formulated in the months ahead, IOC chief operating officer Lana Haddad said.
"It is a little too early to pull together all known and unknown costs." Haddad told reporters on a conference call after an IOC board meeting held remotely.
The IOC had revenue of $5.7 billion from the 2013-16 Olympic cycle. That figure would likely have approached $7 billion for the next four-year period tied to the Tokyo Games.
Before the postponement, Japanese organizers officially said the bill for the games would be $12.6 billion. However, a government audit in 2019 said it was at least twice that, and most in taxpayer money.
Top sponsors maintaining commitment
Bach said all of the IOC's 14 top-tier sponsors — whose deals are worth more than $1 billion combined in the 2017-20 period — are committed to fulfilling their support through 2021.
In its most recent accounts, for 2018, there was $897 million in the Olympic Foundation portfolio intended to "cover the IOC's operating cash requirements in the event of a cancellation of any future Olympic Games."
"It is way too early to draw any conclusions now," Bach said Thursday when asked how important vaccines were to the Summer Games in 14 months' time.
Six months after the Tokyo Olympics are due to close, the 2022 Winter Games are scheduled to open in China where the coronavirus outbreak started.
Bach said preparations for the Beijing Olympics "continue to go very well" and the back-to-back timing could be a benefit.
"This will keep and even raise awareness of the world for the Olympic Games at a very high level," he suggested.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.