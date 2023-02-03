Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Olympics·Updated

Ukraine steps up efforts to exclude Russian athletes from Paris Olympics

Ukraine stepped up efforts Friday to lobby international sports leaders against Russian participation in next year's Paris Olympics as indications mount that the games could see the biggest boycott since the Cold War.

Trio of Baltic prime ministers threaten boycotts if Russians, Belarusians compete

The Associated Press ·
A woman with blonde hair speaks into two microphones.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas was among three Baltic prime ministers on Friday to threaten participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics if Russians are allowed to compete. (Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press)

Ukraine stepped up efforts Friday to lobby international sports leaders against Russian participation in next year's Paris Olympics as indications mount that the games could see the biggest boycott since the Cold War.

A meeting of the Ukrainian Olympic Committee did not commit to a boycott but approved plans to consult with and persuade sports officials around the world over the next two months.

The committee members voted for "consultations on preventing the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in all international competitions and a possible boycott."

The International Olympic Committee is pushing to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete at the 2024 Paris Games. They would take part without their national flags or anthems as "neutral athletes."

The IOC, which previously recommended excluding Russians and Belarusians from world sports on safety grounds, argues that it cannot discriminate against them purely based on citizenship, citing comments from United Nations officials.

Ukraine wants Russia and Belarus to be banned from the Olympics entirely. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said any neutral flag would be "stained with blood."

Also Friday, the prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania urged the IOC to ban Russian athletes and said a boycott was a possibility.

Ukraine boycotted some sporting events last year rather than compete against Russians.

Speakers at the Ukrainian Olympic Committee's assembly meeting Friday raised concerns about Russia using the event in Paris for propaganda and noted the close ties between some competitors and the country's military.

Last mass boycott in 1988

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that if athletes from the two countries compete, "it should be absolutely clear that they are not representing the Russian or Belarusian states." The United States will host the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

If the IOC's proposal takes effect, Paris would be the fourth Olympics in a row where Russian athletes have competed without the national flag or anthem. The Russian teams at the Winter Olympics in 2018 and 2022 and the Summer Olympics in 2021 were all caught up in the fallout from a years-long series of doping cases.

The last time multiple countries boycotted an Olympics was in 1988, when North Korea and others refused to attend the Summer Games in South Korea.

The North Korean team was a no-show at the Tokyo Games in 2021, citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The IOC barred it from the following Winter Games in Beijing as a result, saying that teams had a duty to attend every Olympics.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now