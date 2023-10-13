Canadian breaking champion Phil (Wizard) Kim laments move away from sport at 2028 Olympics

Former world champion Phil Kim, who goes by Phil Wizard when breaking, says the move to drop the sport from the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles is disappointing, especially before the sport debuts at next year's Paris Games.

Each host city, under International Olympic Committee rules, can request the inclusion of several sports for its edition of the Games. There is no guarantee they will stick, however.

Surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing debuted in Tokyo in 2021 and remain on the schedule. But it appears breaking, better known as breakdancing, is falling off the Olympic agenda after Paris.

Organizers of the 2028 Games want cricket, flag football, lacrosse, squash and baseball-softball added to the event.

"It's disappointing especially because the decision is made prior to seeing the results of breaking in Paris," Kim said. "It makes me a bit sad because I do have complete confidence that breaking will blow up in Paris and people will fall in love with it."

WATCH | Kim among favourite to reach Olympic podium:

Elite breakdancer Phil Wizard a favourite to win Canada Olympic gold Duration 5:28 Featured Video Breaking is making its Olympic debut at Paris 2024 and Philip Kim, aka B-Boy Phil Wizard, is one of the favourites to win the sport’s first gold medal. Marivel Taruc caught up with the world champion about how he fell in love with the sport.

The new L.A. sports were reviewed by the Olympic Program Commission (OPC) before being put forward to the IOC executive board, which added its approval on Friday in Mumbai, India, leaving one last hurdle to seal their Olympic spots.

The IOC session, which starts Sunday, is expected to rubber-stamp the board's recommendation.

Kim also noted that the U.S. is the "birthplace of breaking."

"We'll just focus in performing well in Paris and showing the world that this is what we do," he said. "And that's all we can do.

"And hopefully even though we're out of L.A. 2028, I know that 2032 Brisbane, from what I've heard, they're still interested in bringing breaking along. So we'll keep moving forward ... And just hope for the best and keep a positive attitude."

The 26-year-old Kim, from Vancouver, won the 2022 WDSF World Breaking Championships in Seoul. He was runner-up to American Victor Montalvo, known as B-boy Victor, at the recent worlds in Leuven, Belgium.

The five proposed news sports would join the 28 sports in the Los Angeles 2028 initial program announced by the IOC in February 2022: aquatics, archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, canoeing, cycling, equestrian, fencing, football (soccer), golf, gymnastics, handball, field hockey, judo, rowing, rugby sevens, sailing, shooting, skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon, volleyball and wrestling.