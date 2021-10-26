Team Canada unveils athlete outfits for Beijing Olympics, Paralympics

With just more than 100 days to go until the Winter Olympic are set to begin in Beijing, Team Canada unveiled the new athlete kits from Lululemon, the organization's official outfitter.

This is what Canada's Olympic and Paralympic athletes will be wearing in February and March next year.

FIRST LOOK 👀<br><br>This is what <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamCanada</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/CDNParalympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CDNParalympics</a> will be wearing come <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Beijing2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Beijing2022</a> <br><br>The red is for the Opening Ceremony and the white for Closing<br><br>Do you love? <a href="https://t.co/9SgsgO4VX1">pic.twitter.com/9SgsgO4VX1</a> —@CBCOlympics

This is the first kit as part of the collaboration between the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC), the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) and Canadian athleisure company Lululemon that's set to clothe Canada's athletes through the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics in Los Angeles.

Red and white outfits

What's the key to staying warm during Canadian winters? As anyone will tell you, it's lots and lots of layers.

From base layers to vests, to zip-ups and full parkas, this Team Canada kit gives the athlete and the fan options when deciding how to gear up.

The full red and white kits contain many pieces that Team Canada says are "intended to be layered, combined, and modified by the athletes to suit their personality and their personal needs when it comes to staying warm or staying cool. As much as the Olympic Games are a moment of unity, the kit allows the athletes to showcase their individuality."

Take a look for yourself and let us know what you think: