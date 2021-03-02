Tokyo Olympics adds 12 women to executive board to reach 42 per cent
In another move toward gender equality, board will also have 1 female VP among 7
The Tokyo Olympics made a symbolic gesture toward gender equality on Tuesday by appointing 12 women to the body's executive board.
The board will now have 19 women among its 45 members, or 42 per cent.
To accommodate the new women, the size of the board was increased from 35 to 45. Several resignations on Tuesday also created more space.
Seiko Hashimoto, the new president of the organizing committee, prompted the changes. She took over last month after 83-year-old former president Yoshiro Mori was forced to resign after making derogatory comments about women.
"Regarding the promotion of gender equality, we believe that it is necessary to work with a sense of speed and produce solid results in order to restore the trust in the organizing committee," Hashimoto said at the start of the board meeting.
Making due on promise
Hashimoto, a former Olympic bronze-medal winner in speed skating, promised when she took over to increase female participation in the body's executive board. It had stood at about 20 per cent.
Muto also said the board will now have one female vice-president among seven.
The move is unlikely to have long-term impact. The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee employs about 3,500 people but will be dissolved after the postponed Olympics take place.
Potential for fans
Hashimoto is scheduled to meet on Wednesday in a "five-party meeting" with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike and Olympic minister Tamayo Marukawa.
A main item is likely to deal with fans being allowed into Olympic venues, and if any fans from abroad will be permitted to enter Japan.
The postponed Olympics are to open on July 23, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.