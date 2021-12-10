Vancouver, Whistler and First Nations expected to explore 2030 Olympics bid
Vancouver and Whistler city officials will be joined by First Nations representatives at a news conference today to announce the formation of an 'historic sporting partnership' that's expected to explore a bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics.
Current front-runner to host Winter Games is northern Japanese city of Sapporo
The announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. local time at the BC Sports Hall of Fame.
Vancouver and Whistler previously hosted the Winter Games in 2010.
The northern Japanese city of Sapporo is a current front-runner to land the 2030 Games. The International Olympic Committee has not indicated when it will pick a host city.
Aside from 2030, the IOC has selected other Olympic hosts through 2032.
The 2022 Beijing Games will begin Feb. 4. After that it'll be Paris in 2024, Milan-Cortina, Italy in 2026, Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane, Australia in 2032.
