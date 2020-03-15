Canada's Amar Dhesi, Jordie Steen clinch Olympic wrestling berths

Amar Dhesi of Surrey, B.C., and Jordie Steen of Windsor, Ont., will join fellow wrestlers Erica Wiebe and Danielle Lappage in representing Canada at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Dhesi pinned Charles Merrill of Puerto Rico for a semifinal victory on Sunday in the 125-kilogram bracket at the Pan-American qualifying tournament in Ottawa to guarantee a top-two finish and a Summer Games berth.

Dhesi, who now lives in Columbus, Ohio, beat 2016 Olympian Korey Jarvis of Elliot Lake, Ont., to win top heavyweight spot at the Canadian Wrestling Trials in December at Niagara Falls, Ont.

The 24-year-old was a standout at Oregon State University in Corvallis, where he was a three-time All-American and two-time Pac-12 most outstanding wrestler before being named Oregon State male athlete of the year in 2018.

WATCH | Amar Dhesi pins Puerto Rican opponent to secure Olympic berth:

Amar Dhesi will represent Canada at the 2020 Olympics in the 125 kg weight class. 1:46

Earlier, Steen went on an ankle-lace attack and scored 13 unanswered points in his semifinal against Luis Miguel Sosa of the Dominican Republic after trailing 2-0.

WATCH | Jordie Steen realizes dream by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

Canadian Jordie Steen secures place at the 2020 Tokyo Games in the 97 kg weight class. 1:53

Dillon Williams of Ajax, Ont., was gut wrenched three times in a 10-0 loss to Alejandro Valdes Tobier of Cuba.

In the quarter-finals, Williams needed only 25 seconds to defeat Ecuador's Mauricio Javier Saltos with a series of ankle laces.

Wiebe, the defending Olympic women's champion in the 76-kilogram division, and Lappage secured Olympic spots at the Shaw Centre on Saturday.

Three other Canadian men lost in the quarter-finals: