Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Olympics

6 additional Olympic torch relay staffers diagnosed with coronavirus

Six people who helped with Japan's Olympic Torch relay were diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total number of participants in the event who got the coronavirus to eight, organizers said.

Those infected, including men in their 20s, 30s, wore masks during traffic control

Thomson Reuters ·
Six people, including men in their 20s and 30s, have tested positive for coronavirus in Tokyo. They assisted with traffic control in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima on April 27 and wore masks. (Philip Fong/via Getty Images)

Six people who helped with Japan's Olympic Torch relay were diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total number of participants in the event who got the coronavirus to eight, organizers said.

The six people, who included a man in his 20s and another man in his 30s, helped on the relay in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima on April 27, Tokyo 2020 said in a statement late on Saturday.

All of them assisted with traffic control and wore masks, with three of them doing so in the city of Amami and the other three in the city of Kirishima, said the organizers.

Earlier last month, two other people who helped with the torch relay on the southern island of Shikoku were diagnosed with COVID-19, including a police officer in his 30s who guided traffic in Kagawa prefecture.

The Tokyo 2020 organizers urged people to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

Japanese authorities are determined to protect Games participants and a local population that opinion surveys have shown is largely opposed to the Olympics due to fears the event will lead to more COVID-19 infections.

Japan last month declared a COVID-19 state of emergency for the major population centres of Tokyo and Osaka and two other areas set to last until May 11 to contain a fourth wave of infections.

The Games, delayed by a year because of the pandemic, are scheduled to open July 23.

WATCH | Explaining IOC plans to hold a safe Olympics:

Olympic organizers outline COVID protocols in newest playbook

Sports

4 days ago
1:19
The International Olympic Committee unveiled the second version of its playbook on Wednesday, outlining health and safety measures ahead of the Games. 1:19
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now