Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Olympics·New

Olympic champion says she was assaulted by sports official

Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou of Greece has accused an unnamed sporting official of sexually assaulting her in 1998 during preparations for the Sydney Games.

43-year-old made the allegation Thursday during an online event

The Associated Press ·
Sofia Bekatorou, right, a gold medallist at 2004 Athens Olympics and bronze medallist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, was speaking at an online event organized by the ministry of culture and sport when she made the allegation. (Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou of Greece has accused an unnamed sporting official of sexually assaulting her in 1998 during preparations for the Sydney Games.

Bekatorou, who won gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics, said the male official from the Hellenic Sailing Federation performed a "lewd act" after inviting her to his hotel room to discuss team preparations.

Bekatorou said she had made it clear that the act was not consensual, adding that she was left feeling "exhausted and humiliated."

The 43-year-old Bekatorou, who also won bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, made the allegation Thursday while speaking at an online event organized by the ministry of culture and sport. A transcript of the event was released Friday.

She did not name the official but described him as having a senior rank in the federation.

In a statement Friday, the sailing federation said it had not received any formal or informal complaint from Bekatorou but urged her to make one.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Sponsored Content

now