Watch Olympic Games Replay: Olympic men's soccer

Road To The Olympic Games

Olympics·Coming Up

Watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games. On this week's edition of the program, watch the men's Olympic soccer gold-medal matches from 2008 and 2016.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

