Watch Olympic Games Replay: Rio 2016 Track & Field

Watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the Rio 2016 track and field competitions.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Watch Canada's athletes go for gold at the Summer Games in Brazil. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET to watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the Rio 2016 track and field competitions.

WATCH | Olympic Flashback: De Grasse shines in showdown with Bolt:

Watch highlights of Andre De Grasse and Usain Bolt battling it out and building a bromance at the Rio 2016 Olympics. 0:43
