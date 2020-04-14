Watch Olympic Games Replay: Rio 2016 women's soccer
Watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the Rio 2016 women's soccer tournament.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET to watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games.
On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the Rio 2016 women's soccer tournament.