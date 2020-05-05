Watch Olympic Games Replay: Rugby 7s at Rio 2016

Skip to Main Content
Watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games. On this week's edition of the program, watch the Canadian women's team's run to the podium at Rio 2016.

Relive all the action on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Watch the Canadian women's rugby sevens team compete at the Summer Games in Brazil. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET to watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games.

On this week's edition of the program, watch the Canadian women's team's run to the podium at Rio 2016.

Join us on the CBC Olympics Instagram channel at 2:30 p.m. ET for an IG Live with Canadian sevens star Karen Paquin and CBC Sports host Andi Petrillo.

WATCH | Jen Kish talks Olympic bronze and the rise of rugby 7s:

CBC Sports' Scott Russell spoke with former Canadian rugby 7s star Jen Kish, talking about the team's bronze medal at Rio 2016, and how the game has risen in popularity. 3:31
