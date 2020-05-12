Watch Olympic Games Replay: Golf at Rio 2016

Skip to Main Content
Watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games. On this week's edition of the program, watch the final rounds of the men's and women's golf tournaments from Rio 2016.

Relive all the action on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Watch the final rounds from the men's and women's golf tournaments at the Summer Games in Brazil. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET to watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games.

On this week's edition of the program, watch the final rounds of the men's and women's tournaments at Rio 2016.

