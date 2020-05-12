Watch Olympic Games Replay: Golf at Rio 2016
Watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games. On this week's edition of the program, watch the final rounds of the men's and women's golf tournaments from Rio 2016.
Relive all the action on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET to watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games.
On this week's edition of the program, watch the final rounds of the men's and women's tournaments at Rio 2016.