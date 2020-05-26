Watch the Best of the 2000s Olympic & Paralympic Games
Watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games. On this week's edition of the program, watch some of the best Canadian Olympic and Paralympic moments from the 2000s.
Live on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. ET to watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Olympic and Paralympic Games.
On this week's edition of the program, watch some of the best moments in Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Games from the 2000s.
WATCH | Olympic Flashback: Unforgettable Canadian moments from the 2000s: