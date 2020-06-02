Skip to Main Content
Watch Olympic Games Replay: Equestrian at Beijing 2008

Watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the equestrian events at Beijing 2008.

Relive all the action beginning Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Watch some of the best moments from the equestrian competitions at the 2008 Summer Games in China. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. ET to watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Olympic and Paralympic Games.

On this week's edition of the program, watch some of the best moments from the equestrian events at Beijing 2008.

WATCH | Olympic Flashback: Eric Lamaze makes history in Beijing:

Eric Lamaze becomes the first equestrian athlete to win an individual Olympic gold medal for Canada with his famed horse, Hickstead. The incredible accomplishment came just two days after Canada won the team silver medal at Beijing 2008. 1:13
