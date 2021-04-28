Skip to Main Content

Watch Olympic Games Replay: Top Canadian moments at the Summer Olympics

Watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games. On this week's edition of the program, watch some of the best performances by Canadians heading to the Tokyo Games.

Coverage beginning Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Olympic Games Replay on CBC: Canadians to watch for in Tokyo

Get caught up on the Canadian athletes to keep an eye on this summer in Tokyo. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET to watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games.

On this week's edition of the program, watch some of the best performances by Canadians heading to the Tokyo Games.

