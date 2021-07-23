Skip to Main Content

Olympic organizers reportedly grappling with COVID testing kit shortfall

Olympics organizers are grappling with a shortage of COVID-19 testing kits needed for their daily testing program

Athletes not tested at village as planned while Tokyo reports 1,359 cases Thursday

Thomson Reuters
Olympics organizers are grappling with a shortage of COVID-19 testing kits needed for their daily testing program, with competitors staying at the athletes' village in Tokyo are not being tested as scheduled due to the shortfall, broadcaster NHK reported.
 
Athletes who arrived at the village on Monday were not tested as planned, NHK reported on Friday citing unnamed sources. The broadcaster quoted organizers as saying that more testing kits have since arrived and are being distributed.

The organizers did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Tokyo reported 1,359 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

