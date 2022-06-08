California man arrested in theft of Tokyo 2020 gold medal, prize not yet recovered
A Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of stealing an Olympic gold medal belonging to a member of the 2020 U.S. Women's Volleyball Team, authorities said Tuesday.
Honour belongs to a member of 2020 U.S. Women's Volleyball Team
Jordyn Poulter reported the medal stolen May 25 after the Olympian found her car broken into at a parking garage in Anaheim, police said in a statement.
The 31-year-old suspect is charged with residential burglary, vehicle burglary, identity theft and possession of narcotics, officials said.
"Unfortunately, Jordyn's Olympic Gold Medal has not yet been recovered and she is offering a $1,000 US reward for its safe return, no questions asked," the police statement said.
The suspect, an Anaheim resident, has a "lengthy criminal history," the statement said.
Poulter was part of the team that won gold at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.
