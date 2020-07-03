Watch Olympic Games Replay: Canada's Games

Skip to Main Content
Watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games. On this week's edition of the program, watch some of the record-breaking moments from past Olympics and Paralympics.

Coverage begins Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

A trip down memory lane of moments from Olympics held in Canada 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Olympic and Paralympic Games.

On this week's edition of the program, watch some of the record-breaking moments from past Olympics and Paralympics.

WATCH | Olympic Flashback: Record-breaking moments in the spotlight:

A look back at special performances that happened when Canada was the host of the Olympics. 1:23
