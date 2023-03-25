Content
Mexico declares interest to host Summer Olympics in 2036 or 2040

Mexico has declared its desire to host the Summer Olympics in 2036 or 2040 and says it already has most of the sports infrastructure required.

Foreign Relations Secretary delivers letter of intent to IOC president

Flag-bearers Gabriela Lopez and Rommel Pacheco Marrufo of Mexico carry the Mexican flag during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Flag-bearers Gabriela Lopez and Rommel Pacheco Marrufo of Mexico during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Mexico says it already has most of the sports infrastructure required to host the Summer Olympics. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics had earlier been expressed by officials in countries including Egypt, England, India, Indonesia, Qatar and South Korea.

Mexico City hosted the Summer Games in 1968.

Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard and Mexican Olympic Committee president Maria Jose Alcala met Friday with IOC president Thomas Bach. Ebrard delivered a letter of intent to Bach.

A city or region wasn't specified but Ebrard and Alcala said a committee would be formed to support the initiative.

Last October, International Olympic Committee director general Christophe De Kepper said they were talking to "10 interested NOCs and regions across four continents" regarding potential candidacies for future Summer Games. The 2036 edition is the next available to be awarded.

