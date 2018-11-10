MacLennan captures individual gold at trampoline world championships
2-time Canadian Olympic champion won silver in synchro event on Friday
MacLennan, from King, Ont., scored 57.180 total points in the final, edging Xueying Zhu of China for gold. Zhu had a 0.2 penalty and finished second with 57.080 points. Yana Pavlova of Russia was third at 56.405.
Watch MacLennan rule the competition in Russia:
The gold was the second medal of the competition for the 30-year-old MacLennan, who has back-to-back Olympic trampoline titles from the 2012 and 2016 Games. She also won silver on Friday in the women's synchronized trampoline event with Sarah Milette.
Watch the Canadians' performance:
MacLennan has won three world championship gold medals, including two in the individual event. She also won back-to-back Pan American gold medals in 2011 and 2015 in Toronto.
Also Saturday, Canadian Kalena Soehn narrowly missed the podium in the double mini trampoline final. Soehn, of Red Deer, Alta., scored 67.200 points, 0.500 less than third-place finisher Kristie Lowell of the United States.
Watch Friday's synchronized event:
