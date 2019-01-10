Coming Up
Watch World Cup luge from Latvia
Watch action from the luge World Cup stop in Sigulda, Latvia.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 7:45 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the luge World Cup stop in Sigulda, Latvia.
Action begins on Saturday at 7:45 a.m. ET with the doubles competition. The second run of that event is set for 9:05 a.m. ET.
Next up, the women's event, with runs slated for 10:30 a.m. ET and 11:55 a.m. ET.
Return on Sunday for the men's event (2:55 a.m. ET, 4:30 a.m. ET), and the team relay competition (6:40 a.m. ET).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.