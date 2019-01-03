Live
Watch World Cup luge from Germany
Watch action from the luge World Cup stop in Königssee, Germany.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4:10 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below above to watch live action from the luge World Cup stop in Königssee, Germany.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 4:10 a.m. ET with the first of two doubles luge heats.
The second heat is set for 5:30 a.m. ET.
The women's event is slated to begin with the first heat at 6:50 a.m. ET, and a second heat at 8:15 a.m. ET
Return on Sunday beginning at 4 a.m. ET for action from the men's and team relay competitions.
