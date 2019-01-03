Skip to Main Content
Watch World Cup luge from Germany

Watch World Cup luge from Germany

Watch action from the luge World Cup stop in Königssee, Germany.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4:10 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Justin Snith and Tristan Walker of Canada take a curve on their first run during the men's doubles luge final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. (Michael Sohn/The Associated Press)

Click on the video players below above to watch live action from the luge World Cup stop in Königssee, Germany.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 4:10 a.m. ET with the first of two doubles luge heats.

The 1st run of Doubles Luge from Deutsche Post Eisarena Königssee track in Königssee, Germany. 0:00

The second heat is set for 5:30 a.m. ET.

The 2nd run of Doubles Luge from Deutsche Post Eisarena Königssee track in Königssee, Germany. 0:00

The women's event is slated to begin with the first heat at 6:50 a.m. ET, and a second heat at 8:15 a.m. ET

The 1st run of Women's Luge from Deutsche Post Eisarena Königssee track in Königssee, Germany. 0:00

Return on Sunday beginning at 4 a.m. ET for action from the men's and team relay competitions.

