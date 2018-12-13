Coming Up
Watch World Cup luge from Lake Placid
Watch live action from the luge World Cup in Lake Placid beginning on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch action from the luge World Cup in Lake Placid.
Action begins on Saturday with the men's heats at 9 a.m. ET, and 10:35 a.m. ET, followed by the doubles at 12:15 p.m. ET and 1:35 p.m. ET.
Return on Sunday for the women's runs at 8:30 a.m. ET and 9:55 a.m. ET, as well as the sprint competitions.
