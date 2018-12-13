Watch World Cup luge from Lake Placid

Click on the video player above to watch action from the luge World Cup in Lake Placid.

Action begins on Saturday with the men's heats at 9 a.m. ET, and 10:35 a.m. ET, followed by the doubles at 12:15 p.m. ET and 1:35 p.m. ET.

Return on Sunday for the women's runs at 8:30 a.m. ET and 9:55 a.m. ET, as well as the sprint competitions.