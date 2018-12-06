Skip to Main Content
Watch Canadians compete in World Cup luge from Calgary

Road To The Olympic Games

Coming Up

Watch Canadians compete in World Cup luge from Calgary

Watch live action from the luge World Cup in Whistler, B.C. Coverage includes doubles and men's on Friday, followed by women's and relay on Saturday.

Live coverage slides on at 12 p.m. ET on Friday

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Tristan Walker, right, of Cochrane, Alta., and Justin Snith, of Calgary, Alta., race to a fourth pace finish during a Luge World Cup doubles event in Whistler, B.C., on Friday December 6, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Click on the video players below to watch action from the luge World Cup in Calgary.

Coverage begins Friday with doubles at noon ET, followed by the men's runs at 2:40 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Doubles Luge 1st Run from WinSport's Canada Olympic Park's Luge Track in Calgary, AB. 0:00
Doubles Luge 2nd Run from WinSport's Canada Olympic Park's Luge Track in Calgary, AB. 0:00

On Saturday, the women's runs go at 11:40 a.m. and 1:05 p.m. Action concludes with the team relay at 3 p.m.

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us