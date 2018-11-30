Coming Up
Watch Canadians compete in World Cup luge from Whistler, B.C.
Watch live action from the luge World Cup in Whistler, B.C. Coverage includes doubles and men's on Friday, followed by women's and relay on Saturday.
Live coverage begins Friday at 5 p.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch action from the luge World Cup in Whistler, B.C.
Coverage begins Friday with doubles at 5 p.m. ET featuring Canadian contenders Justin Snith and Tristan Walker, followed by men's action at 7:40 p.m.
On Saturday, women's competition begins at 12:40 p.m. followed by the team relay at 4:03 p.m.
