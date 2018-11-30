Watch Canadians compete in World Cup luge from Whistler, B.C.

Click on the video players below to watch action from the luge World Cup in Whistler, B.C.

Coverage begins Friday with doubles at 5 p.m. ET featuring Canadian contenders Justin Snith and Tristan Walker, followed by men's action at 7:40 p.m.

Doubles' Luge 1st Run, from the Whistler Sliding Centre in Whistler, BC. 0:00

Doubles' Luge 2nd Run, from the Whistler Sliding Centre in Whistler, BC. 0:00

On Saturday, women's competition begins at 12:40 p.m. followed by the team relay at 4:03 p.m.