Watch Canadians compete in World Cup luge

Road To The Olympic Games

Live

Watch live action from the luge World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, beginning on Saturday at 3:50 a.m. ET.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3:50 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the luge World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria.

Action begins on Saturday at 3:50 a.m. ET with the first of two runs in the women's event.

Next up, the doubles event, with runs set for 6:40 a.m. ET and 8 a.m. ET.

Coverage continues on Sunday at 4:15 a.m. ET with the men's event, plus the sprint races.

