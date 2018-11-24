Live
Watch Canadians compete in World Cup luge
Watch live action from the luge World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, beginning on Saturday at 3:50 a.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3:50 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the luge World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria.
Action begins on Saturday at 3:50 a.m. ET with the first of two runs in the women's event.
Next up, the doubles event, with runs set for 6:40 a.m. ET and 8 a.m. ET.
Coverage continues on Sunday at 4:15 a.m. ET with the men's event, plus the sprint races.
